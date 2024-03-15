Veteran Virtual Town Hall

Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 21 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

This town hall will discuss a variety of issues from travel benefits, mental health resources, the new PACT Act expansion, and more.

Duane Gill, Montana VA’s Interim Executive Director, will host the virtual Town Hall to discuss how policies and programs have evolved and answer questions from Veterans.

“We are looking forward to updating Montana Veterans on our latest policies and programs,” said Gill. “We are also excited to have a thoughtful conversation with Veterans to hear their feedback and address their questions and concerns. Their voices are important to us.”

The town hall conversation will take place on Thursday, March 21st, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The event is accessible virtually either by calling in or livestreaming the town hall. To join, Veterans and their families should call in at 866-478-3358 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall or from Montana VA’s Facebook page.

Program experts will share overviews of their services and resources for the first section of the town hall. The final thirty minutes are reserved for a Question and Answer period for Veterans to ask questions.