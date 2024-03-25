Montana VA Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sat. Mar 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm MT Where: 3687 Veterans Drive Fort Harrison, MT Get directions on Google Maps to Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is hosting an in-person Easter egg hunt on the parade grounds at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th.

The event is free and open to Veterans and their families as well as employees and their families.

The event will be set up for children in three different age groups.

0-3 year olds

4-6 year olds

7-11 year olds

Parking will be available, and no registration is required to attend.

Montana VA Health Care System serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.