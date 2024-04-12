Fort Belknap PACT Act and Claims Event The Montana VA is holding a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act event on May 7 at Fort Belknap. When: Tue. May 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Fort Belknap Bingo Hall Rural Route 1 Fort Belknap, MT Get directions on Google Maps to Fort Belknap Bingo Hall Cost: Free





The Montana VA is holding a Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act event on May 7 at Fort Belknap.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held inside the Fort Belknap Bingo Hall.

Veterans will be able to speak with VA representatives, get answers to VA claims and benefits questions, and even file a claim.

For more information, call Michael Weasal at (406) 353-7072 or W.J. "Buck" Richardson at (406) 447-7547.