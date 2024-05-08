There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic from from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm MT Where: 1766 Majestic Lane Billings, MT Get directions on Google Maps to Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic Cost: Free





To make an appointment, go to: CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. or call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)