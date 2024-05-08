Red Cross Blood Drive at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic
When:
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm MT
Where:
1766 Majestic Lane
Billings, MT
Cost:
Free
To make an appointment, go to: CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. or call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767)