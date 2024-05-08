Skip to Content

Red Cross Blood Drive at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic

The Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Benjamin Steele VA Clinic in Billings from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 11.

When:

Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 10:30 am – 3:30 pm MT

Where:

1766 Majestic Lane

Billings, MT

Cost:

Free

To make an appointment, go to: CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. or call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) 

