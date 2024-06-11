Montana VA Summer Vet Fest 2024 -- Day 2 When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Cottonwood Inn 54250 US Highway 2 Glasgow, MT Get directions on Google Maps to Cottonwood Inn Cost: Free





Veterans are invited to join Montana VA in-person to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on June 26 and June 27 as part of the Montana VA Summer Vet Fest in Glasgow, Montana.

The Montana VA has partnered with the State of Montana American Legion to support their state convention and expand programs and education for Veterans on key programs such as the new PACT Act expansion (www.va.gov/PACT), and more.

The in-person Summer Vet Fest will take place over two days and in two locations.

On June 26, the Montana VA will hold the event at the Glasgow VA clinic at 630 2nd Avenue South from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On the first day, Veterans can learn more about the My HealtheVet app, Eligibility and Enrollment, get a Toxic Exposure Screening and more.

On June 27, the Montana VA will hold the event at the Cottonwood Inn at 54250 US Highway 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans can learn more about the Homeless Veteran/HUD-VASH program, Peer Support, Enrollment and Eligibility as well as meet PACT Act experts, the Veterans Benefits Administration and several community partners.

Montana VA Health Care System serves over 49,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.