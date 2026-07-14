Patient Advocates
The patient advocates at Montana VA health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Care we provide at Montana VA
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Meet your Patient Advocate Team
No other healthcare system can provide Montana Veterans with the same kind of personalized care as the Montana VA Health Care System.
That is because we have real people, working for you!
Your Montana VA Patient Advocates are:
Patient Advocate
Stacey Spurlock
Patient Advocate
Randall Anderson
Patient Advocate
Robyn Pullin