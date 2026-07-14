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Patient Advocates

The patient advocates at Montana VA health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Care we provide at Montana VA

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Meet your Patient Advocate Team

No other healthcare system can provide Montana Veterans with the same kind of personalized care as the Montana VA Health Care System. 

That is because we have real people, working for you! 

Your Montana VA Patient Advocates are: 

Montana VA Patient Advocate

Patient Advocate 

Stacey Spurlock

Montana VA Patient Advocate

Patient Advocate 

Randall Anderson

Montana VA Patient Advocate

Patient Advocate 

Robyn Pullin

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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