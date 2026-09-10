Women Veteran care
Montana VA health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager
Sue Calentine
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Montana health care
Phone:
Email: Susan.Calentine@va.gov
Care we provide at Montana VA
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
About Women's Health
Women Veterans Health Care addresses the health care needs of women Veterans and works to ensure that timely, equitable, high-quality, comprehensive health care services are provided in a sensitive and safe environment at VA health facilities nationwide.
To fulfill this mission, Women Veterans Health Care works to make certain that all eligible women Veterans requesting VA care are assured of:
- Comprehensive primary care by a proficient and interested primary care provider
- Privacy, safety, dignity, and sensitivity to gender-specific needs
- The right care in the right place and time
- State-of-the-art health care equipment and technology
- High-quality preventive and clinical care, equal to that provided to male Veterans
Menopause
Menopause is a natural part of life, marking the end of menstrual periods and changes in reproductive hormones. While all women go through this transition, research has shown that women Veterans may experience earlier or more symptoms. Just like other transitions you've faced, you don’t have to go through this one alone. VA offers support and care to help you manage these changes with confidence and comfort.