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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Women Veteran care

Montana VA health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Connect with a Women Veterans Program Manager

Sue Calentine

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Montana health care

Phone:

Email: Susan.Calentine@va.gov

Care we provide at Montana VA 

Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including: 

  • Primary care
  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
  • Ultrasounds and mammograms
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services

About Women's Health

Women Veterans Health Care addresses the health care needs of women Veterans and works to ensure that timely, equitable, high-quality, comprehensive health care services are provided in a sensitive and safe environment at VA health facilities nationwide. 

To fulfill this mission, Women Veterans Health Care works to make certain that all eligible women Veterans requesting VA care are assured of:

  • Comprehensive primary care by a proficient and interested primary care provider
  • Privacy, safety, dignity, and sensitivity to gender-specific needs
  • The right care in the right place and time
  • State-of-the-art health care equipment and technology
  • High-quality preventive and clinical care, equal to that provided to male Veterans

Menopause

Discussing Menopause With Your Provider.

Menopause is a natural part of life, marking the end of menstrual periods and changes in reproductive hormones. While all women go through this transition, research has shown that women Veterans may experience earlier or more symptoms. Just like other transitions you've faced, you don’t have to go through this one alone. VA offers support and care to help you manage these changes with confidence and comfort.

Other resources

  • Get news and updates about women Veterans' health care at VA Montana delivered right to your email.

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Montana.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Montana and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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