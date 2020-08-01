 Skip to Content
Main locations

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Facility notice
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703
Directions
Main phone: 406-442-6410
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
montana_480x330

Health clinic locations

Anaconda VA Clinic

118 East 7th Street, Suite 2A
Anaconda, MT 59711-2953
Directions
Main phone: 406-496-3000
facility_photo_na

Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic

1766 Majestic Lane
Billings, MT 59102-6759
Directions
Main phone: 406-373-3500
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
Billings

Browning VA Clinic

5535 Haul Road, Blackfeet Eagle Shield Center, Suite 12
Browning, MT 59417-5412
Directions
Main phone: 406-873-9047
facility_photo_na

Cut Bank VA Clinic

8 Second Avenue Southeast
Cut Bank, MT 59427-2909
Directions
Main phone: 406-873-9047
cutbank480x330

David J. Thatcher VA Clinic

2687 Palmer Street, Suite C
Missoula, MT 59808-1710
Directions
Main phone: 406-493-3700
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
missoula-480x330

Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic

1775 Spring Creek Lane
Billings, MT 59102-6754
Directions
Main phone: 406-373-3500
facility_photo_na

Glasgow VA Clinic

630 2nd Avenue South, Suite A
Glasgow, MT 59230-2304
Directions
Main phone: 406-228-4101
Glasgow-480x330

Glendive VA Clinic

2000 Montana Avenue
Glendive, MT 59330-3700
Directions
Main phone: 406-377-4755
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
Glendive

Great Falls VA Clinic

1400 29th Street South, Suite 1
Great Falls, MT 59405-5315
Directions
Main phone: 406-771-5800
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
GreatFallsClinic

Hamilton VA Clinic

299 Fairgrounds Road, Suite A
Hamilton, MT 59840-3199
Directions
Main phone: 406-363-3352
Hamilton480x330

Helena VA Clinic

2271 Deerfield Lane
Helena, MT 59601-8643
Directions
Main phone: 406-447-7443
facility_photo_na

Kalispell VA Clinic

31 Three Mile Drive
Kalispell, MT 59901-1400
Directions
Main phone: 406-758-2700
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
Kalispell-480x330

Lewistown VA Clinic

629 Northeast Main Street, Suite 1
Lewistown, MT 59457-2082
Directions
Main phone: 406-535-4790
Lewistown-480x330

Merril Lundman Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic

1753 US Highway 2 Northwest, Suite 3
Havre, MT 59501-3464
Directions
Main phone: 406-265-4304
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
Havre480x330

Miles City VA Community Living Center

210 South Winchester Avenue
Miles City, MT 59301-4798
Directions
Main phone: 406-874-5600
mc480x330

Plentywood VA Clinic

440 West Laurel Avenue
Plentywood, MT 59254-1526
Directions
Main phone: 406-765-3719
plntywood480x330

Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

300 North Willson Avenue, Suite 703G
Bozeman, MT 59715-3551
Directions
Main phone: 406-582-5300
Mental health clinic: 406-447-6000
bozeman480x330