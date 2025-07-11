Browning VA Clinic

Pre-Screening:

Pre-screening is not required for Montana VA staff, contractors, patients, volunteers, and visitors.

Mask Wear is Optional, except in “High Risk” areas:

By direction of the VHA, anyone entering a VHA facility has the option to wear a mask indoors as long as they are not in a “High Risk” area or symptomatic.

High risk areas include:

• Infusion clinic and its waiting areas

• Emergency Department and its waiting areas

• Individual patient rooms in the ICU (staff and visitors only),

• The Community Living Center (staff and visitors only. Residents do not need to wear masks).

Signs indicating a “High Risk” area will be displayed.

Medical grade masks should be provided at each Montana VA “High Risk” location. All masks provided by MTVAHCS are FDA approved.

The Montana VA also requires any person with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other viral respiratory infection to wear a mask.

Mask Courtesy:

At Montana VA, we all share in the responsibility of keeping Veterans, staff, and visitors safe. If a patient or visitor asks for a Montana VA staff to wear a mask in a clinical setting, all employees are required to wear a mask..