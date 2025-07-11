Browning VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Pre-Screening:
Pre-screening is not required for Montana VA staff, contractors, patients, volunteers, and visitors.
Mask Wear is Optional, except in “High Risk” areas:
By direction of the VHA, anyone entering a VHA facility has the option to wear a mask indoors as long as they are not in a “High Risk” area or symptomatic.
High risk areas include:
• Infusion clinic and its waiting areas
• Emergency Department and its waiting areas
• Individual patient rooms in the ICU (staff and visitors only),
• The Community Living Center (staff and visitors only. Residents do not need to wear masks).
Signs indicating a “High Risk” area will be displayed.
Medical grade masks should be provided at each Montana VA “High Risk” location. All masks provided by MTVAHCS are FDA approved.
The Montana VA also requires any person with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infection or other viral respiratory infection to wear a mask.
Mask Courtesy:
At Montana VA, we all share in the responsibility of keeping Veterans, staff, and visitors safe. If a patient or visitor asks for a Montana VA staff to wear a mask in a clinical setting, all employees are required to wear a mask..
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Browning VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Nearby hotels
There is no lodging at the Browning VA Clinic. If you need to travel to the clinic for multiple days, contact local hotels found in the link below. When booking, ask if there is a Veteran rate. Many hotels have shuttle vans, so check with the hotel you’re staying at if you need help getting to the clinic.
Other services at VA Montana health care
Health services offered here
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
If you are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless including those facing financial hardship, unemployment, mental health, and substance use barriers, and those navigating the legal system. Contact a VA Montana homeless program office to get help with:
- Food and shelter care
- Transitional and permanent housing
- Job training and employment services
- Justice system navigation
- Community resources and referrals