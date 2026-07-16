Great Falls VA Clinic
This page contains location details, contact information, a comprehensive list of health services, and how to prepare for your visit.
Location and contact information
Address
1400 29th Street South, Suite 1
Great Falls, MT 59405-5315
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Pre-Screening, Visitation and Mask Policy
Pre-Screening:
Pre-screening is not required for Montana VA staff, contractors, patients, volunteers, and visitors.
Mask Wear: Help keep everyone safe!
All Montana VA Healthcare Facilities use infection prevention measures to protect patients, staff, and visitors.
- Please follow all instructions posted at facility entrances.
- If you think you may have measles or another highly contagious illness, please call the facility before arriving whenever possible.
- If you are a non-patient visitor and feel sick, please consider waiting to visit until you feel better.
Mask Courtesy:
At Montana VA, we all share in the responsibility of keeping Veterans, staff, and visitors safe. If a patient or visitor asks for a Montana VA staff to wear a mask in a clinical setting, all employees are required to wear a mask.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Great Falls VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Montana health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental health clinic
Main Phone
Mental health clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Telehealth serving all of Montana.
Residential Admissions Coordinator: 406-447-6025
Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health and unemployment through its therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
Learn more about our VA treatment programs
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. Referrals are required for Speech & Language appts.
Main Phone
Audiology
Speech and Language
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services including:
- Hearing and tinnitus evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening devices
- Consultation and referral for cochlear implant and ossia-integrated services
- Speech therapy services including language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering and laryngectomy.
Learn more about VA hearing aids
Geriatrics
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Home Based Primary Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Home Based Primary Care
- Community Nursing Home - 406-447-7740
Gynecology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless including those facing financial hardship, unemployment, mental health, and substance use barriers, and those navigating the legal system. Contact a VA Montana homeless program office to get help with:
- Food and shelter care
- Transitional and permanent housing
- Job training and employment services
- Justice system navigation
- Community resources and referrals
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Mental health clinic
Main Phone
Mental health clinic
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Telehealth serving all of Montana.
Residential Admissions Coordinator: 406-447-6025
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Sleep medicine
Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
At the Montana VA Sleep Disorders Center our sleep specialists can:
- Conduct sleep tests either at home or in the lab as determined by a sleep provider
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels
- Monitor your heart rate and rhythm
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
- CPAP support and compliance is available at several sites across the state.
More information about the VA Montana Sleep Disorders Center
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Suicide prevention
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. Additional services include but are not limited to:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinators
- Gun safety locks