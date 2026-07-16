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Great Falls VA Clinic

This page contains location details, contact information, a comprehensive list of health services, and how to prepare for your visit.

Location and contact information

Address

1400 29th Street South, Suite 1
Great Falls, MT 59405-5315

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Exterior of the new Great Falls VA Outpatient Clinic in Great Falls, Montana.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Pre-Screening, Visitation and Mask Policy

Pre-Screening:

Pre-screening is not required for Montana VA staff, contractors, patients, volunteers, and visitors.

Mask Wear: Help keep everyone safe!

All Montana VA Healthcare Facilities use infection prevention measures to protect patients, staff, and visitors. 

  • Please follow all instructions posted at facility entrances.
  • If you think you may have measles or another highly contagious illness, please call the facility before arriving whenever possible.
  • If you are a non-patient visitor and feel sick, please consider waiting to visit until you feel better.

Mask Courtesy:

At Montana VA, we all share in the responsibility of keeping Veterans, staff, and visitors safe. If a patient or visitor asks for a Montana VA staff to wear a mask in a clinical setting, all employees are required to wear a mask.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Great Falls VA Clinic has wheelchairs available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Montana health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental health clinic

Main Phone

Mental health clinic

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Telehealth serving all of Montana.

Residential Admissions Coordinator: 406-447-6025

Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health and unemployment through its therapeutic and educational programs like:

  • Rehabilitation
  • Health maintenance
  • Community support

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Audiology

Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions

We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing or balance, including hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing in the ears) and dizziness.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. Referrals are required for Speech & Language appts.

Main Phone

Audiology

Speech and Language

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services. We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services including:

  • Hearing and tinnitus evaluations
  • Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening devices
  • Consultation and referral for cochlear implant and ossia-integrated services
  • Speech therapy services including language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering and laryngectomy.

Learn more about VA hearing aids

Geriatrics

Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss

As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Call at your convenience

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Home Based Primary Care

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care, and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:

Learn more about VA long term care

Gynecology

Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services that include:

  • Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
  • Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
  • Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
  • Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
  • Primary care checkups

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

If you are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. 

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless including those facing financial hardship, unemployment, mental health, and substance use barriers, and those navigating the legal system. Contact a VA Montana homeless program office to get help with: 

  • Food and shelter care
  • Transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training and employment services
  • Justice system navigation
  • Community resources and referrals

Learn more and connect with the homeless program

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Mental health clinic

Main Phone

Mental health clinic

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Telehealth serving all of Montana.

Residential Admissions Coordinator: 406-447-6025

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

 

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • Womens health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

Sleep medicine

Common conditions: insomnia, narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, sleepwalking

The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

At the Montana VA Sleep Disorders Center our sleep specialists can:

  • Conduct sleep tests either at home or in the lab as determined by a sleep provider
  • Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
  • Monitor your blood oxygen levels
  • Monitor your heart rate and rhythm
  • Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
  • Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
  • CPAP support and compliance is available at several sites across the state.

More information about the VA Montana Sleep Disorders Center

Suicide prevention

Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Call at your convenience

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Main Phone

Suicide prevention

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. Additional services include but are not limited to:

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Community Engagement and Partnership Coordinators
  • Gun safety locks

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Get updates from VA Montana health care

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