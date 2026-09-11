News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
August 3, 2026
The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a Grand Opening ceremony for its new Lewistown VA Clinic on Aug. 14.
July 31, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $1.9 Million in grants to American Legion Rocky Boy Veterans Post 67 to support local Veterans with transportation needs.
July 20, 2026
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding earlier in the year.
June 29, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kimberly Adkins, as the new director of Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS).
June 25, 2026
This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.
May 20, 2026
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
May 19, 2026
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is proud to announce today that it received a 5-star Overall and 5-star Patient Satisfaction rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
May 1, 2026
WHAT: The Montana VA Health Care System joins the Southwest Montana chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America for an Aging Veteran Town Hall.
April 17, 2026
The Montana VA Health Care System will observe National Volunteer Week from April 19–25, 2026, celebrating the many volunteers who support Veterans across the state.
February 26, 2026
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.