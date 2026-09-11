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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

News Releases

Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • August 3, 2026

    The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a Grand Opening ceremony for its new Lewistown VA Clinic on Aug. 14.

  • July 31, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $1.9 Million in grants to American Legion Rocky Boy Veterans Post 67 to support local Veterans with transportation needs.

  • July 20, 2026

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding earlier in the year.

  • June 29, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kimberly Adkins, as the new director of Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS).

  • June 25, 2026

    This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Florida to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.

  • May 20, 2026

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

  • May 19, 2026

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is proud to announce today that it received a 5-star Overall and 5-star Patient Satisfaction rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

  • May 1, 2026

    WHAT: The Montana VA Health Care System joins the Southwest Montana chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America for an Aging Veteran Town Hall.

  • April 17, 2026

    The Montana VA Health Care System will observe National Volunteer Week from April 19–25, 2026, celebrating the many volunteers who support Veterans across the state.

  • February 26, 2026

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.