PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2024

HELENA , MT — The 2024-2025 Montana Veterans Creative Arts Festival will be held Aug. 14 to Aug. 19 and 30th at Fort Harrison.

Please complete the local application and return to Mike Bassett no later than August 1st, 2024. We are asking you to return the application so we have an idea of how many pieces of artwork to expect. Please indicate on the application if you are submitting more than one item and what division. We will categorize the artwork when it is submitted at the VA.

Artwork must have been completed after April 1, 2023. If you have questions about how big an item can be or how long (3 minutes or under for performances) your artwork can be please call Mike Bassett.

If you place in the top three in your category at the local show then you will need to fill out the National CAF application. A signed picture release form will also need to be submitted with your artwork.