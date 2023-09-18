Eureka Veterans Invited to ATLAS Open House

PRESS RELEASE

September 18, 2023

HELENA , MT — Montana VA Health Care System invites all Eureka-area Veterans to stop by the VFW Post 6786's telehealth site at 114 Dewey Ave. In Eureka, Montana for an open house.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Veterans can meet with Montana VA staff to experience the ATLAS telehealth site in-person and learn about their telehealth and VA healthcare options. Staff will be available to speak about ATLAS appointments for a variety of services such as audiology and mental health.

“We want every Eureka Veteran to know that they can access some of their VA healthcare without having to leave Eureka or drive to Kalispell,” said Duane Gill, Interim Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “In the ATLAS telehealth room, Eureka Veterans can connect to appointments for primary care, mental health counseling, clinical pharmacy, nutrition services and more.”

Eureka-area Veterans are ready to learn more about receiving healthcare in their local community.

“Hosting ATLAS brings a convenience to Veteran health care that greatly lessens the hazards associated with extended travel to a VA facility,” said Richard Weldon, VFW Post 6786 commander. “As our Veteran population ages, travel becomes more difficult. The additional elements of inclement weather and animal trikes only makes travel even more hazardous.”

The ATLAS room offers Veterans telehealth appointments that are secure and private with on-site technological assistance.

“The ATLAS site provides secure access for Veterans’ health care,” said Weldon. “More than just a site to receive health care, ATLAS shows a concrete commitment to extending health care to those Veterans who do not live close to a VA health care facility.”

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

