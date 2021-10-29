Montana VA Health Care System Begins Offering COVID-19 Boosters

PRESS RELEASE

October 29, 2021

Helena , MT — Helena, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) launches its COVID booster shot vaccination campaign Nov. 4. Veterans and their spouses, household family members, and caregivers are eligible to receive the Moderna and Janssen (J&J) through Montana VA.

The campaign will begin in Billings at the Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic on Nov.4 and will be followed by a three-day booster clinic for Helena-area Veterans at the National Guard Aviation Readiness Center near Helena Regional Airport from Nov. 8-10 before expanding to locations in Havre, Lewistown, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Great Falls and Bozeman.

“Regardless of a person’s age or health status, the Delta variant is a disease that is equally infectious unless we have the protection that the COVID-19 vaccines offer. All the data suggests that vaccines reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and, more importantly, of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA’s Executive Director. “Vaccines are the best way we can protect Veterans, employees, and all Montana communities against COVID-19. Booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, the healthcare teams who care for them, and our communities.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommends that people who completed an original two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should get a booster if they fall into one of these categories:

Persons age 65 years and older

Persons age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Persons age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Persons age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

The CDC recommends a booster shot for people who received a J&J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine who are 18 years or older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

Veterans who meet the above eligibility requirements are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments are limited, and Veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to be scheduled. The Montana VA scheduling line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Unenrolled Veterans and Veterans’ spouses, caregivers, and household family members are eligible to receive booster shots through Montana VA under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act. Non-Veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to schedule an appointment. Veterans’ spouses, caregivers and household family members must be registered prior to receiving their booster shots.

Montana VA is offering booster clinics at:

Billings-Area Veterans

Thursday, November 4

10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic

1766 Majestic Lane (in Billings)

Appointments requested. Walk-ins will be limited.

Helena-Area Veterans

November 8, November 9, November 10

9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

National Guard Aviation Readiness Center

3330 Skyway Drive (near Helena Regional Airport; look for signs)

Appointments requested. Walk-ins will be limited.

Each person must bring their vaccine card in order to receive a booster shot. Masking is required at all Montana VA booster events. As booster clinics are scheduled, this information will be available at Montana VA Health Care System’s webpage, https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care.

CONTACT: Matthew Rosine, Matthew.Rosine@va.gov, 406-417-9447

Katie Beall, Catherine.Beall@va.gov, 406-202-6082