Montana VA Holding Virtual Town Hall for Women Veterans on Friday, June 17

June 13, 2022
June 13, 2022

Virtual Town Hall , MT — Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place on Friday, June 17 at 5:00 p.m. Veterans can join by phone at (833) 560-2071 or by livestream at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).
Town Hall Takes Place June 17 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place on Friday, June 17 at 5:00 p.m.
Veterans can join by phone at (833) 560-2071 or by livestream at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).
“Women are the fasting growing demographic of Veterans within the VA, and Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is honored to serve these American heroes,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “Our goal at this town hall is to spotlight all the services available to Montana’s women Veterans and also ensure we hear all questions and feedback. We hope women Veterans from across Montana can join us.”
Montana VA serves over 4,000 women Veterans. Each Montana VA primary care provider has national credentials specifically to provide women’s healthcare and Montana VA has numerous programs specifically to support women Veterans.
The town hall will provide an overview of healthcare services and resources, including information on fertility services, breast and cervical cancer screenings, services for survivors of military sexual assault and intimate partner violence, and resources and services for transgender Veterans.
The second part of the town hall is reserved for Veterans’ questions and representatives from Montana VA and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to provide answers.
MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.
