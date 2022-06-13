Montana VA Holding Virtual Town Hall for Women Veterans on Friday, June 17

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. (NOTE: The Fort Harrison COVID vaccine clinics will be closed April 21, May 5 and May 19.) Visit our vaccine information page for more information.

Boosters: Montana VA Health Care System offers Moderna. Veterans can also receive flu shots and first, second, and third COVID-19 vaccines. You can connect with an upcoming vaccine clinic here or by scheduling a vaccine appointment at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again.

On Jan. 10, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated guidance so all adults 18 years or older who received an original two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago should get a booster shot. Current CDC recommendations allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least 4 months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster to increase their protection against COVID-19. Separately and in addition, based on newly published data, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Consult your care provider for more information.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website

Get updates on affected services and facilities