Montana VA Honors Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

April 18, 2023

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many volunteers from April 16 to April 22 as part of National Volunteers Week.

Montana VA volunteers are an invaluable part of the services and support provided to Montana Veterans across the state.

“They set the standard for each Veteran’s experience with each visit, and they represent all of our teams very well,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, the Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “We have the best volunteers in the world. For many Veterans and their families, our Volunteers are the first people they meet when they come into one of our facilities. They are a priceless asset to our Montana Veterans.”

National Volunteer Week began in 1974 and was established by Executive Order by President Richard Nixon to recognize and celebrate the efforts of volunteers. Since that time, the week has become a nationwide effort to urge Americans to volunteer in their communities.

According to the VA’s Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE), in Fiscal Year 2022, over 22,000 volunteers served more than 3.3 million volunteer hours, while individuals and partnering organizations gave over $99.3 million in gifts and donations. This effort accounts for a total value of more than $166 million in resources to Veterans at VA medical facilities across the country.

At Montana VA Health Care System, we currently have 193 amazing volunteers who, in 2022, worked a combined total of over 328,268 volunteer hours. If you would like to support our nation’s heroes by becoming a volunteer, go to www.volunteer.va.gov, to apply to become a volunteer at one of our many VA facilities.

To make a donation to Montana Veterans through our Voluntary Services, please visit our website at Volunteer Or Donate | VA Montana Health Care | Veterans Affairs. Donations can be made online or by mail.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

