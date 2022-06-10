Montana VA Launches New Patient Check-In Tool
June 10, 2022
HELENA , MT — HELENA, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (Montana VA) will launch the new Patient Check-in (PCI) tool at all facilities across the state on Monday, June 13.
The PCI application for smartphones will ultimately be replacing Montana VA’s existing check-in kiosks. The new process allows Veterans to check in for appointments by using their smartphone and complete the check in requirements for that appointment. With this process completed, Veterans will have faster access to their appointments.
“The Montana VA is always working to provide better ways for our Veterans to access their healthcare,” said Dr. Judy Hayman, MTVAHCS Executive Director. “This new PCI process is a faster, more efficient way for our Veterans to check in for their appointments, which means that they will be able to check-in easily and quickly.”
To use the PCI check in, on the day of their appointment Veterans can text check in to 53079. Veterans also scan the PCI check-in QR code with their phone’s camera. Then, the Veteran will receive a check-in link. By tapping on the link, the application will begin and complete their check-in process.
The new PCI application has several benefits for Veterans.
- Veterans can start the pre-check-in process from anywhere up to seven days before a scheduled appointment using their smartphone.
- Veterans can avoid lines at the check-in desk on the day of an appointment.
- It is an easy method to verify their demographic information prior to their appointment.
- It provides improved access for Veterans who rely on assistive technologies.
- It integrates with other VA digital sources, including VA.gov
The new PCI program is part of a larger national strategy to help modernize VA health care systems. This new option will streamline communications, improve the overall Veteran experience, and improve access for Veterans who rely on assistive technologies to use their benefits.
Veterans who do not own a smartphone may still check-in to appointments in-person. For Veterans who prefer not to use their smartphones, the in-person check-in option also remains available.
The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 17 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.
