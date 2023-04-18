Montana VA Offers National Drug Take Back Location

PRESS RELEASE

April 18, 2023

HELENA , MT — Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.

Montana VA is offering a drop off location for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction.

The drop off location will be at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison) on April 22.

This location will have safe and secure drop-off boxes in the pharmacy area. The event is open to the public. Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be disposed of from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enrolled Veterans in Helena may also bring expired and unused medications to Fort Harrison for disposal at any time by contacting the local VA Police Service or pharmacy.

“Every community has been touched by medication misuse and opioid addiction” said Montana VA Executive Director Judy Hayman. “The simple act of disposing of unused medications can have positive and profound impacts. We are grateful that this National Prescription Take Back Day program allows us the opportunity to support the safety and well-being of Veterans and non-Veterans in our communities.”

In addition to Helena, the DEA also has other prescription drop off sites across Montana. More locations can be found using the DEA Location Search Tool, : Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov)

For more local information, contact the Montana Veterans Affairs Police Department at (406) 447-7586 at Fort Harrison or (406) 373-3555 in Billings.

-30-