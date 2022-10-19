Montana VA Offers National Drug Take Back Locations

PRESS RELEASE

October 19, 2022

HELENA , MT — HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.

Montana VA is offering two single-day, drop off locations for Veterans and non-Veterans to drop off unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.

The drop off locations will be at the Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic (1775 Spring Creek Lane, Billings) on Oct. 28, and the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center (3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison) on Oct. 29.

Both locations will have safe and secure drop-off boxes in their pharmacy areas. The event is open to the public. Expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, can be disposed of at either Montana VA pharmacy location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enrolled Veterans in Helena and Billings can also bring expired and unused medications to either site for disposal at any time by contacting the local VA Police Service or pharmacy.

“Every community has been touched by medication misuse and opioid addiction,” said Montana VA Executive Director Judy Hayman. “The simple act of disposing of unused medications can have positive and profound impacts. We are grateful that this National Prescription Take Back Day program allows us the opportunity to support the safety and well-being of Veterans and non-Veterans in our communities.”

In addition to Billings and Helena, the DEA also has other prescription drop off sites across Montana. More locations can be found using the DEA Location Search Tool, : Controlled Substance Public Disposal Locations - Search Utility (usdoj.gov)

For more local information, contact the Montana Veterans Affairs Police Department at (406) 447-7586 at Fort Harrison or (406) 373-3555 in Billings.

-30-