Montana VA Offers New Sport Option In Whole Health Program

PRESS RELEASE

June 2, 2023

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System is partnering with Military Adaptive Court Sports (militaryadaptivecourtsports.org) to offer Adaptive Pickleball clinics to Veterans across Montana.

Pre-registration is required, and Veterans must be enrolled in the Montana VA Health Care System to sign up.

Consistent with the VA’s Whole Health philosophy, these clinics will offer Veterans an opportunity to support their individual health goals through personal development by learning new leisure skills, moving the body in drills and gameplay, as well as opportunities for growth and connection through developing new relationships with other Veterans and community supporters.

These Adaptive Pickleball clinics provide a venue, equipment and instructions to Veterans of all ages and mobility levels. Veterans utilizing mobility aides are welcomed and encouraged to register.

Pickleball is a game, similar to tennis, where players use paddles to hit a small, perforated ball over a net. The game is a combination of social engagement, physical activity and stress relief.

The current available clinics are:

Miles City, MT

June 9th or 10th, 2023 (pending date confirmation)

Register for this clinic by contacting: Anne.Peterson2@VA.Gov

Billings, MT

June 12, 2023

Bozeman, MT

June 13, 2023

Register for these clinics by contacting: Penny.Bangs1@VA.Gov

Helena, MT

June 14, 2023

Whitefish/Kalispell, MT

June 15, 2023

Missoula, MT

June 16, 2023

Register for these clinics by contacting: Andrea.Hernandez8@VA.Gov

Times slots and court locations will be provided to the participants upon registration.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA still have a chance to be part of these clinics. Veterans can call to apply for VA health care at 1-877-222-8387 or online at www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

