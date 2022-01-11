Montana VA to Hold Grand Opening Event for new VA Clinic in Missoula
January 11, 2022
Missoula , MT — Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new David J. Thatcher VA clinic at 11 a.m. on Jan. 28 in Missoula.
The new David J. Thatcher VA Clinic will be located at 3885 W. Broadway and will serve more than 5,000 Veterans at the state-of-the art 60,000 square foot clinic.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, in-person seats for the event will be limited to 200 people. This is an R.S.V.P. attendance event only.
All attendees for the event MUST R.S.V.P. prior to the event. Once all R.S.V.P. seats are full, no more attendees will be allowed to join the event.
To R.S.V.P. to this event, click:
David J. Thatcher (Missoula) VA Clinic Grand Opening (afit.edu)
The deadline to R.S.V.P. for the event is Jan. 17. After Jan. 17, no more R.S.V.P. requests can be included.
For those not able to attend, the event will also be livestreamed from Montana VA’s Facebook page.
All in-person attendees will be required to you wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth and be screened for COVID-19 prior to attending.
The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of nearly 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.
CONTACT: Matthew Rosine, Matthew.Rosine@va.gov, 406-417-9447
Katie Beall, Catherine.Beall@va.gov, 406-202-6082