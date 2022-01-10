Montana VA to Host Hiring Event at Fort Harrison on March 23

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2023

FORT HARRISON , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an onsite hiring event at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena on March 23.

The hiring event is focusing on filling Medical Support Assistant, Advanced Medical Support Assistant, Release of Information, Housekeeping Aids and File Clerk positions.

The hiring event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 23 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center’s recreation hall located at 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison, outside of Helena.

The event will provide potential new employees with the opportunity to learn about becoming part of a dedicated team across the state focused on improving the lives of Montana Veterans. Employee candidates are asked to bring a current resume, two forms of identification and reference information. While interviews for all positions will not occur during the hiring event, candidates should be prepared for an interview.

For more information about the open positions, please, email Nikole Gribben at Nikole.Gribben@va.gov

Potential candidates can also look at open positions online at:

MSA - USAJOBS - Job Announcement Open from 10/01/2022 to 09/30/2023.

AMSA - USAJOBS - Job Announcement Open from 10/03/2022 to 09/30/2023.

Housekeeping Aid - USAJOBS - Job Announcement Open from 10/03/2022 to 09/30/2023.

File Clerk - USAJOBS - Job Announcement Open from 03/10/2023 to 3/29/2023.

Potential candidates can also learn more about the benefits of a VA Career at: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/Benefits/EmploymentBenefits/ or http://www.vacareers.va.gov

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans. Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

-30-