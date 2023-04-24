Montana VA to Host Open House on May 5 for Butte Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

April 24, 2023

Helena , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the Butte VA Clinic in Butte on May 5. The open house is being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the state-of-the-art clinic’s opening.

The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 5 at 40 Three Bears Drive in Butte. The event will ensure that Veterans are aware of all services and benefits they have earned. Montana VA staff representing over 10 services and programs will be available to provide information and answer questions (such as for enrollment/eligibility, Veterans Benefits Administration, mental health, women Veteran services, toxic exposure screenings, and more).

Following passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, eligibility has been expanded and Veterans who were not previously eligible for enrollment and VA benefits may now be. Enrollment and eligibility experts will be available to answer questions. (Veterans may learn more about the PACT Act at www.VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MY-VA-411).

“The Montana VA has one, single-minded focus – Veterans,” said Montana VA Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman. “We are here for our Veterans and their families. On the anniversary of our new clinic in Butte, all Veterans are invited to see the beautiful state-of-the-art facility and learn more about the high-quality health care services that we provide. We also want to make sure that every Veteran is able to optimize the services and benefits they have earned.”

The $1.3 million Butte VA Clinic is almost four times larger (11,072 square feet) than its former Anaconda location (3,218 square feet). The increased space offers Veterans more access to healthcare services in a modernized space with a larger VA healthcare team.

Over 1,750 area Veterans receive care at the clinic. This includes 1,100 Silver Bow County Veterans who were seen at the former Anaconda VA Clinic or who traveled to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for primary care. The clinic also serves approximately 600 Veterans from Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Madison, and Jefferson Counties. The increased space allows the clinic to serve up to 2,100 Veterans.

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans. Veterans can connect to their VA healthcare records, information, and message their VA care teams 24 hours a day through the MyHealtheVet patient portal (https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/how-to-use-mhv). Montana VA information, updates, and events are available on the Montana VA website (https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care) and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VAMontana).

