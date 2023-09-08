Montana VA To Host Veteran Town Hall in Browning

PRESS RELEASE

September 8, 2023

HELENA , MT — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host an in-person town hall from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Glacier Peaks bingo hall (46 Museum Loop) in Browning, Montana.

The town hall will provide local Veterans with updates on policies, programs, and help connect them to their benefits. Representatives from Veterans Benefits Administration and the Montana VA Health Care System will be present to speak with Veterans, hear their questions, and receive feedback.

“We look forward to this opportunity to inform our Montana Veterans about the current state of their healthcare,” said Duane Gill, Interim Executive Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “We are also excited to get feedback from them so that we can better meet their needs, especially the needs of our Tribal Nation Veterans.”

Montana VA held an in-person town hall in Browning in September 2022. Tribal Nation Elders, and Veterans met with Montana VA leaders and discussed a variety of questions and concerns.

“The 2022 PACT Act expanded health care and benefits for millions of Veterans exposed to toxic hazards during their service, and their survivors – including many Vietnam-era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans,” said Koryn Van Eimeren, Veterans Benefits Administration’s Executive Director. “VBA staff will be available to share information and answer questions concerning this vital expansion of benefits with Veterans in Browning.”

Montana VA serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by 1,500 staff at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.

For more information, visit the MTVAHCS website and contact the MTVAHCS Public Affairs Office at 447-7302.

-30-