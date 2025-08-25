Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • September 25, 2024

    The Montana VA health Care System has exceeded its goal of housing Veterans experiencing homelessness by housing 108 percent of Veterans in need.

  • September 23, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System is expanding healthcare services at the Butte VA Clinic and the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman.

  • September 23, 2024

    Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 25 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

  • September 16, 2024

    The sobering reality is that many people reading this have had a loved one die by suicide, including Montana Veterans, their families and their friends. Suicide is a public health challenge that brings immeasurable pain. There is hope, though, because suicide is preventable.

  • September 12, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics in Pablo, Montana on Sept. 17 and Browning, Montana on Sept. 19.

  • September 9, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall that will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

  • September 5, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System is pleased to announce that Fort Harrison VA Medical Center was recognized as an Overall 4-Star Hospital Quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. They also recognized Fort Harrison with an Overall 5-Star Patient Experience Survey rating.

  • August 30, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Browning, Montana on Sept. 19.

  • August 30, 2024

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Pablo, Montana on Sept. 17.

  • August 19, 2024

    Montana VA Health Care System will host a full decontamination exercise Aug. 22 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.