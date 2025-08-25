News Releases
September 25, 2024
The Montana VA health Care System has exceeded its goal of housing Veterans experiencing homelessness by housing 108 percent of Veterans in need.
September 23, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System is expanding healthcare services at the Butte VA Clinic and the Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic in Bozeman.
September 23, 2024
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on September 25 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
September 16, 2024
The sobering reality is that many people reading this have had a loved one die by suicide, including Montana Veterans, their families and their friends. Suicide is a public health challenge that brings immeasurable pain. There is hope, though, because suicide is preventable.
September 12, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics in Pablo, Montana on Sept. 17 and Browning, Montana on Sept. 19.
September 9, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall that will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, beginning at 5:00 p.m.
September 5, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System is pleased to announce that Fort Harrison VA Medical Center was recognized as an Overall 4-Star Hospital Quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. They also recognized Fort Harrison with an Overall 5-Star Patient Experience Survey rating.
August 30, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Browning, Montana on Sept. 19.
August 30, 2024
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Pablo, Montana on Sept. 17.
August 19, 2024
Montana VA Health Care System will host a full decontamination exercise Aug. 22 at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.