News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
July 26, 2023
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Recognize Top Hospitals
July 14, 2023
Ribbon Cutting followed by VA Health Fair at Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic on July 21
June 29, 2023
Consideration with Fireworks Honors our Nations’ Heroes
June 21, 2023
Veterans are invited to join the Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 27.
June 9, 2023
Todd Burton Recognized for Extraordinary Care
June 6, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today the appointment of Mrs. Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, as Director of the VA Rocky Mountain Network (Veterans Integrated Service Network [VISN] 19).
June 5, 2023
With the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is re-instating pre-pandemic guidelines to the Benefits Travel Self Service System.
June 2, 2023
The Montana VA Health Care System is partnering with Military Adaptive Court Sports (militaryadaptivecourtsports.org) to offer Adaptive Pickleball clinics to Veterans across Montana.
May 30, 2023
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it has relaxed the masking requirement at VA medical facilities. VA facilities will no longer universally require masks in most clinical areas.
May 15, 2023
VA2K Event Take Place on Wednesday, May 17