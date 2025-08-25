News Releases

Skip to Content

For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • July 26, 2023

    Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Recognize Top Hospitals

  • July 14, 2023

    Ribbon Cutting followed by VA Health Fair at Benjamin Charles Steele VA Clinic on July 21

  • June 29, 2023

    Consideration with Fireworks Honors our Nations’ Heroes

  • June 21, 2023

    Veterans are invited to join the Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 27.

  • June 9, 2023

    Todd Burton Recognized for Extraordinary Care

  • June 6, 2023

    The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today the appointment of Mrs. Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, as Director of the VA Rocky Mountain Network (Veterans Integrated Service Network [VISN] 19).

  • June 5, 2023

    With the end of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) on May 11, 2023, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is re-instating pre-pandemic guidelines to the Benefits Travel Self Service System.

  • June 2, 2023

    The Montana VA Health Care System is partnering with Military Adaptive Court Sports (militaryadaptivecourtsports.org) to offer Adaptive Pickleball clinics to Veterans across Montana.

  • May 30, 2023

    Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it has relaxed the masking requirement at VA medical facilities. VA facilities will no longer universally require masks in most clinical areas.

  • May 15, 2023

    VA2K Event Take Place on Wednesday, May 17