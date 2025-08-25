Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.

  • May 11, 2023

    VA2K Event Take Place on Monday, May 15

  • May 5, 2023

    The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

  • May 5, 2023

    The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

  • April 24, 2023

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the Butte VA Clinic in Butte on May 5. The open house is being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the state-of-the-art clinic’s opening.

  • April 18, 2023

    Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.

  • April 18, 2023

    The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many volunteers from April 16 to April 22 as part of National Volunteers Week.

  • March 21, 2023

    The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an onsite hiring event at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena on March 23.

  • March 13, 2023

    Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic Open House Event Highlights Veteran Healthcare Programs, Celebrates One-Year Clinic Anniversary

  • March 3, 2023

    Montana VA Health Care System was recently awarded two new residency programs for nurses. These nurse residency programs are the first in Montana VA’s history.

  • February 14, 2023

    Landlords Encouraged to Support Veterans Through Use of Available HUD-VASH Vouchers