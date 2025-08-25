News Releases
Get the latest news and information from Montana VA-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about Montana VA health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 406-447-7303.
May 11, 2023
VA2K Event Take Place on Monday, May 15
May 5, 2023
The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
May 5, 2023
The Fort Harrison VA team is hosting a community Walk & Roll event takes place on May 9, beginning at 9:00 a.m.
April 24, 2023
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an open house event at the Butte VA Clinic in Butte on May 5. The open house is being held to celebrate the first anniversary of the state-of-the-art clinic’s opening.
April 18, 2023
Montana VA Health Care System is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Day.
April 18, 2023
The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many volunteers from April 16 to April 22 as part of National Volunteers Week.
March 21, 2023
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting an onsite hiring event at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena on March 23.
March 13, 2023
Travis W. Atkins VA Clinic Open House Event Highlights Veteran Healthcare Programs, Celebrates One-Year Clinic Anniversary
March 3, 2023
Montana VA Health Care System was recently awarded two new residency programs for nurses. These nurse residency programs are the first in Montana VA’s history.
February 14, 2023
Landlords Encouraged to Support Veterans Through Use of Available HUD-VASH Vouchers