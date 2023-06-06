VA Rocky Mountain Network Appoints New Director

PRESS RELEASE

June 6, 2023

HELENA , MT — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today the appointment of Mrs. Sunaina Kumar-Giebel, as Director of the VA Rocky Mountain Network (Veterans Integrated Service Network [VISN] 19).

Mrs. Kumar-Giebel will oversee delivery of health care services to more than 1,000,000 eligible Veterans, an operating budget of more than $5 billion, and leadership of 20,000 employees. Mrs. Kumar-Giebel has served as the Interim Director since Dec. 31, 2022.

“We are excited to appoint Mrs. Kumar-Giebel as the Director of the VA Rocky Mountain Network,” said RimaAnn O. Nelson, VA Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations. “Mrs. Kumar-Giebel’s sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the network, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Mrs. Kumar-Giebel previously served as the Deputy Network Director (DND) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at VISN 19. As COO on the senior management team, she worked daily with other executives to develop and implement long- and short-range policies in a highly complex health care delivery system. She was responsible for the operational management of VISN 19 and had full line decision-making authority under the Network Director.

Additionally, she had full line authority for the following administrative and health services: Financial Management, Human Resources Management, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Business Administrative Services, Community Care, Research Compliance Officers, Capital Asset Management, Safety, Prosthetics, Safety and Occupational Health, Emergency Management and Green Environmental Management. She was also responsible for the following critical program areas: Resource Management, Strategic and Workforce Planning, and day-to-day network operations.

VA Rocky Mountain Network is one of 18 geographic VISNs across the United States, and consists of eight health care systems in Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma, Utah, and Wyoming, spanning more than 500,000 square miles, the largest geographic area in the continental United States.

VISN 19 has a headquarters located in Glendale, Colorado, eight VA Medical Centers (VAMC), and more than 100 clinics in the five primary states as well as portions of Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, and Texas. The VAMCs in Aurora, Oklahoma City, and Salt Lake City are also teaching facilities, providing a full range of patient care services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.