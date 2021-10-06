Privacy and patient rights

Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies

Family rights

Read VA's national family rights policy

Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, 3687 Veterans Drive, Fort Harrison, MT.

Visiting hours

Family members and friends can visit patients from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MT. You should report to the nurse's station before going to a patient's room.

General entrances to the medical center are open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. MT. If the building is locked, please use the outside phone to ask the VA police to let you into the building.

Inpatient Visitor Restrictions in Place--Updated September 1, 2021

Starting 09/01/2021, the below visitation policy is in effect:

All persons at a VA site must be screened for COVID-19.

ALL visitors must check-in and check-out at the Emergency Department’s check-in window.

All visitors must attest to being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. (This requires that two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of Janssen/J&J are completed at least two weeks prior to current date.)

The patient you are visiting must be COVID negative in order to have visitors.

All visitors must wear a face covering properly (cover nose, chin, and mouth) at all times while inside a VA facility.

All visitors must wear a visitor badge at all times.

A maximum of two visitors is allowed per patient at a single time.

All visitors must understand that not following VA COVID guidelines and face covering mandate will result in immediate removal from the premises.

To reach patients or medical staff on the 4th floor, please contact the nurse’s station at 406-447-7940. To reach patients or medical staff on the ICU floor, please call 447-7950. This policy is subject to change.

Children

At this time, please note that no visitors under age 18 are allowed at MTVAHCS's sites.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.

Limiting your visit

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of our outpatient building.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, call 406-447-7587.

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker. "Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another. The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative. The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.

Advance directives

Read VA's national policy on advance directives (PDF)

Report patient quality of care concerns

Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.