Frequently Asked Questions

What types of addiction and substance use care are provided by the VA?

The VA provides a comprehensive range of addiction and substance use care services, including assessment, treatment, counseling, and rehabilitation programs.

How can I access addiction and substance use care at the VA?

Veterans can access addiction and substance use care by contacting their local VA medical center or clinic. They can also reach out to the VA's Veterans Crisis Line for immediate assistance.

Are all Veterans eligible for addiction and substance use care at the VA?

Most Veterans who served in the U.S. military and received an honorable discharge are eligible for addiction and substance use care at the VA. Eligibility requirements may vary, so it is best to contact the VA for specific details.

What types of treatment approaches are used for addiction and substance use care at the VA?

The VA employs a range of evidence-based treatment approaches, including counseling, medication-assisted treatment, peer support, and various therapies tailored to the individual's needs.

Are there specialized programs for certain substances or specific populations?

Yes, the VA offers specialized programs for different substances, such as alcohol, opioids, and other drugs. Additionally, there are specific programs to address the unique needs of Veterans, including women Veterans, homeless Veterans, and those with co-occurring mental health conditions.

Is addiction and substance use care at the VA confidential?

Yes, the VA follows strict confidentiality guidelines to protect the privacy of Veterans seeking addiction and substance use care. Information is confidentially shared within the VA healthcare system, and disclosure to other parties requires the veteran's consent or as permitted by law.

Can family members or loved ones be involved in the addiction and substance use care process at the VA?

Yes, the VA recognizes the importance of family involvement and offers support programs for family members and loved ones of Veterans receiving addiction and substance use care.

