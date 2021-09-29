 Skip to Content
Cardiopulmonary and diagnostics

The Cardiopulmonary and diagnostics department provides stress testing, electrocardiograms, electrophysiology, pulmonary function studies, and provide in-patient respiratory care for those with lung issues or heart problems.

Cardiopulmonary and diagnostics is located on the fourth floor of the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

The sleep lab is off site and provides  testing for sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, and nocturnal oximetry to monitor oxygen levels at night while sleeping.

Respiratory therapy

Phone: 406-447-7017
Staffed 24/7

Stress testing(ETTS), electrocardiograms, (EKGS), Electrophysiology (EEGS)

Phone for these departments: 406-447-7693
Staffed 6:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pulmonary functions (PFTS)

Phone: 406-447-7020
Staffed 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Sleep lab therapist

Phone for appointments: 406-447-7443 , or 406-447-7182
Staffed 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Phone for ordering supplies : 406-447-7208 (leave message)

Home oxygen program

Phone: 406-447-6116
Staffed 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

