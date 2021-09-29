Cardiopulmonary and diagnostics is located on the fourth floor of the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

The sleep lab is off site and provides testing for sleep apnea, obstructive sleep apnea, and nocturnal oximetry to monitor oxygen levels at night while sleeping.

Respiratory therapy

Phone: 406-447-7017

Staffed 24/7

Stress testing(ETTS), electrocardiograms, (EKGS), Electrophysiology (EEGS)

Phone for these departments: 406-447-7693

Staffed 6:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pulmonary functions (PFTS)

Phone: 406-447-7020

Staffed 8:30 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Sleep lab therapist

Phone for appointments: 406-447-7443 , or 406-447-7182

Staffed 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Phone for ordering supplies : 406-447-7208 (leave message)

Home oxygen program

Phone: 406-447-6116

Staffed 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m.