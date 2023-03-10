This OAA training program is a comprehensive one-year (12 month/2080 hours) program during which time trainees have 100% protected time to master nursing skills and transition from the academic to professional environment in a supportive education-oriented environment. During the residency you will earn significant work experience, as well as clinical and professional training and skill development opportunities that are not typically available to someone starting out in an entry-level nursing position. The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education’s rigorous accreditation standards guide the development of the curriculum and the learning activities which are designed to help develop the essential competencies for a new graduate nurse. Throughout the program, there will be opportunities to immerse the new graduate nurse in environments and experiences that will help them develop into a professional competent nurse. A focus of our program will be development of competent generalist nurses comfortable working in a variety of settings. Unique opportunities to experience nursing care in nontraditional environments and in rural care will be available to nurse residents selected for the program.

The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program is ideal for the new graduate nurse seeking a bridge from academic preparation to professional nursing. This unique opportunity to participate in the only federal nurse traineeship in Montana will likely accelerate the progression of essential competencies and enable highly motivated nurses to make meaningful contributions to the professional nursing while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes, our Veterans. We want to ensure supervised transition of the graduate nurses to autonomous and competent clinical practice within the Veteran-centric setting to care for our Veterans nationally.

Mission

To enhance the novice nurse’s professional practice through guided experiences and continuous development resulting in professional leadership ability and competent Veteran centered care provided at the point of care.

About the program

Our residency training consists of various precepted clinical rotations:

Primary care/Rural Care/Home Based Primary Care

Acute care and Critical Care

Specialty care & Telehealth

Leadership

We utilize multimodal approaches to facilitate learning that will assist the residents from a novice nurse to professionally competent nurse.

Valuable benefits include

Competitive pay-12-month stipend (expected 2023 rate $57,689)

40-hour dayshift work week, (no nights, weekends or Holidays required)

100% protected time (not part of staffing matrix on unit)

No commitment to the VA after residency program completed

Insurance – multiple options are available for medical Per current federal regulations, temporary employees are not eligible for: • Vision and Dental Insurance • Federal Medical Leave Act • Paid Parental Leave

Sick Leave: 1 hour for every 20 hours in pay status • Annual Leave: ▪ < 3 years of Federal Service: 1 hour for every 20 hours in pay status.

Note: Nurse residents in the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency program are considered health professions trainees and there is no commitment required for continued employment after the completion of the year-long program. After successful completion of the residency, we do hope that you will find your calling to care for Veterans within the VA Montana Health Care System.

Applicant criteria

Be a graduate of baccalaureate nursing program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the PB-RNR program. (Passed NCLEX approximately six weeks prior to the start of the residency program)

Be a citizen of the United States

Be serving in his or her first registered nurse role (Must not have had any paid RN work experience)

Be a recent nursing graduate within the past 12 months, with a GPA 3.0 or greater

COVID-19 vaccination is a requirement for VA employment

A current BLS/ACLS certification

Application: App 10-2850D.pdf

Application Opens: February 1, 2023

Application Deadline: May 15, 2023

Program Start Date: September 11, 2023

Letters of Acceptance will be mailed by June 1, 2023

The letter will include follow-up instructions regarding completion of the HR process, appointment with individual supervisors, and Nursing Orientation.

Submit completed application to: VHAFHMPBRNR@va.gov

More information

For more information, contact the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency team at: VHAFHMPBRNR@va.gov

Michael Spinelli, MD - Designated Education Officer

Vacant-Program Director

Roxanne Ore - Administrative Officer