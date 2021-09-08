Our Sleep Disorders Center, located at 2271 Deerfield Lane, Helena, Montana, offers a comprehensive suite of sleep services to Montana Veterans. This includes initial sleep disorders consult review by a licensed sleep provider, with follow up Sleep MD and PA clinics, Sleep Education/Orientation Class, in-lab and at-home sleep studies, ln-lab PAP titrations including CPAP, BiPAP and advanced PAP modalities such as ASV and AVAPS, nocturnal oximetry and actigraphy. All studies performed are interpreted by a board-certified sleep physician.

We provide comprehensive evaluation, treatment and patient education for a variety of sleep disorders including, but not limited to, circadian rhythm disorders, hypersomnias (sleepiness), insomnia, parasomnias, sleep related movement disorders, and sleep related breathing disorders. Our sleep providers will work with your doctors if you are a candidate for surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep.

CPAP compliance and follow-up is available by licensed RTs in 5 VA clinics (Helena, Billings, Great Falls, Missoula and Kalispell), to include remote data monitoring. RTs work with the Sleep MD/PA like an RN in a PACT team as a case manager for patients with Sleep disorders. This allows the team to provide comprehensive, collaborative Sleep care which also includes same day access. For PAP supplies contact your assigned RT.

In-lab Polysomnography is available only at the Helena Sleep Disorders Center to include: overnight diagnostic testing, PAP titration, and multiple sleep latency/mean wakefulness testing.

Home sleep testing is available statewide by UPS courier services or face-to-face pickup at the Helena Sleep Disorders Center.

In collaboration with behavioral health clinicians, Montana Veterans have access to cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-i) across the state via face-to-face or telehealth appointments.

Clinic Chief: Diana Corzine, MD, ABMS-Sleep