VA Video Connect (VVC) & ATLAS Telehealth
Schedule a virtual VA telehealth appointment this winter without leaving town or driving on winter roads to Kalispell!
What are my options for Secure Telehealth?
You have two secure telehealth options:
- Connect easily with VA providers at home through a secure VA Video Connect (VVC) telehealth appointment, or
- Connect with VA Providers through telehealth at your Eureka VFW Post 6786’s telehealth room. This is a great option if you’d like in-person help connecting to a telehealth appointment or prefer to see your provider outside of your home.
VA Video Connect (VVC)
Did you know you can connect with your VA providers from the comfort of your home? If you have internet in your home and have a computer, tablet, or mobile device, you can use an app called VA Video Connect to see your provider through a telehealth appointment. VA Video Connect is easy to use and can be used for appointments that do not require an in-person exam, such as primary care, mental health counseling, clinical pharmacy, and nutrition appointments. Learn more about VA Video Connect at www.mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Remember, you can ask your VA provider or scheduler to help your appointments occur in-person at the Kalispell VA Clinic, at your home through VA Video Connect, or as telehealth appointments at the Eureka VFW’s telehealth room.
ATLAS Telehealth Messaging
The Eureka VFW Post 6786’s telehealth room is a convenient resource any time you have an appointment that does not require an in-person exam. In the telehealth room, you can connect to appointments for primary care, mental health counseling, clinical pharmacy, nutrition services and more.
- You always have the option to see your provider in-person. The Eureka VFW Post 6786’s telehealth room makes it easier to connect to your VA providers closer to home without having to travel to Kalispell on winter roads.
- Not a technology pro? No problem! When you arrive at the VFW, an attendant will show you to your private appointment room. They will be available to help you connect and troubleshoot at any time. At your appointment, you will use VA Video Connect to securely meet with your VA provider.
