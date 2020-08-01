 Skip to Content
Get the flu shot & not the flu

By getting the flu shot, we set ourselves up to be as healthy as possible. Plus, the healthy habits you have adopted—covering your cough, washing your hands often, and staying home when you are sick—will continue to protect us all as we enter flu season.

Get the flu shot and not the flu

Montana VA tops 10,000 Veterans vaccinated

Dear Montana Veterans - You did it! As of last week, 10,000 Montana Veterans have decided to serve their friends, families, and neighbors and get their COVID-19 vaccine from MTVAHCS.

A collage of faces over at map of the United States

Pilot and VA Employee Howls for Health Care

Pilot and VA employee Kevin Danz is right in the mix of the Howling for Health Care trend to recognize health care workers and first responders during the current health crisis.

Pilot Kevin Danz and TV weatherman Curtis Grevenitz get ready for takeoff.
