Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Montana health care community.
Get the flu shot & not the flu
By getting the flu shot, we set ourselves up to be as healthy as possible. Plus, the healthy habits you have adopted—covering your cough, washing your hands often, and staying home when you are sick—will continue to protect us all as we enter flu season.
Montana VA tops 10,000 Veterans vaccinated
Dear Montana Veterans - You did it! As of last week, 10,000 Montana Veterans have decided to serve their friends, families, and neighbors and get their COVID-19 vaccine from MTVAHCS.
Pilot and VA Employee Howls for Health Care
Pilot and VA employee Kevin Danz is right in the mix of the Howling for Health Care trend to recognize health care workers and first responders during the current health crisis.