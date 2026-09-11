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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a Grand Opening ceremony for its new Lewistown VA Clinic on Aug. 14.

    3D rendering of a modern building with a blue door, green roof, and adjacent pole.

  • The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $1.9 Million in grants to American Legion Rocky Boy Veterans Post 67 to support local Veterans with transportation needs.

  • The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding earlier in the year.

  • VA Rocky Mountain Network Announces New Healthcare System Director Ms. Kimberly Adkins Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to VA Montana Health Care System.

  • The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

  • The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is proud to announce today that it received a 5-star Overall and 5-star Patient Satisfaction rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

    The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center.

  • The Montana VA is hosting the 16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K event at multiple locations -- rain or shine!

    Graphic for 16th Annual VA2K 2016 Walk &amp; Roll with people in wheelchairs.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will observe National Volunteer Week from April 19–25, 2026, celebrating the many volunteers who support Veterans across the state.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will begin using the “Park a Prescription” program on March 30.

    Pharmacist's hand reaching into a drawer filled with various medication bottles.

  • The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center will host its annual Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 4.

    Easter egg hunt poster with bunny and yellow egg.