Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
The Montana VA Health Care System will be holding a Grand Opening ceremony for its new Lewistown VA Clinic on Aug. 14.
The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded $1.9 Million in grants to American Legion Rocky Boy Veterans Post 67 to support local Veterans with transportation needs.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding earlier in the year.
VA Rocky Mountain Network Announces New Healthcare System Director Ms. Kimberly Adkins Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to VA Montana Health Care System.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is proud to announce today that it received a 5-star Overall and 5-star Patient Satisfaction rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
The Montana VA is hosting the 16th Annual Walk & Roll VA2K event at multiple locations -- rain or shine!
The Montana VA Health Care System will observe National Volunteer Week from April 19–25, 2026, celebrating the many volunteers who support Veterans across the state.
The Montana VA Health Care System will begin using the “Park a Prescription” program on March 30.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center will host its annual Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 4.