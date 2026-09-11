Skip to Content

We’ll be working on VA.gov soon. During that time, you won’t be able to sign in or use tools.

Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Stories

Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.

  • Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

    The Montana VA is holding a Virtual Veteran Town Hall.

  • Earl Fred entered Montana VA Health Care System’s creative arts competition for the first time and won first place. His intarsia woodwork piece, “Grey Owl,” is made from 525 hand-cut and hand-sanded pieces of 4 types of wood.

    Air Force Veteran Earl Fred works at his scroll saw in his Helena, Montana workshop. His art earned him an invitation to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

  • The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

  • Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26, beginning at 5:00 p.m.  

    Four smiling women in a blue and white graphic. Text: Dear women Veterans, we want to hear from YOU!

  • Coming Soon! The Montana VA will begin using ambient Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) scribe technology to assist with Veteran patient visits.

    Doctor in white lab coat talking to patient in patterned shirt.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.

  • WHAT: The Montana VA Health Care System invites Veterans and the public to a grand opening ceremony, ribbon cutting, and tour of its new Kalispell VA Clinic.

  • The Montana VA Health Care System's Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program will begin its accreditation review by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) from March 9-11, 2026.

  • Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 10 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.

    Montana VA will host a Telephone Town Hall event to discuss new policies and programs for Veterans.

  • The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.