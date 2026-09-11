Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 12 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
Earl Fred entered Montana VA Health Care System’s creative arts competition for the first time and won first place. His intarsia woodwork piece, “Grey Owl,” is made from 525 hand-cut and hand-sanded pieces of 4 types of wood.
The Fort Harrison VA Medical Center today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.
Montana VA Health Care System is hosting a virtual Women Veterans town hall that will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26, beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Coming Soon! The Montana VA will begin using ambient Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) scribe technology to assist with Veteran patient visits.
The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 9-15 during National Salute to Veteran Patients by facilitating visits to hospitalized Veterans, promoting volunteer opportunities, and accepting Valentine’s Day cards to be given to all Veterans.
WHAT: The Montana VA Health Care System invites Veterans and the public to a grand opening ceremony, ribbon cutting, and tour of its new Kalispell VA Clinic.
The Montana VA Health Care System's Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program will begin its accreditation review by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) from March 9-11, 2026.
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on December 10 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.