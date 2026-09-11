Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
Montana VA Health Care System is launching its 2025 Flu vaccination campaign on Oct. 7 with statewide walk-in or drive-up flu clinics.
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $12,755,445 in grants to two organizations in Montana to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.
Artwork by local Montana Veterans will be on display to the public on Sept. 12 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Holter Museum of Art, located at 12 E Lawrence St. in Helena.
Montana VA Healthcare System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is scheduled to host in-person PACT Act claims clinics in Box Elder, Montana on Sept. 17 and Browning, Montana on Sept. 18.
The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.
Montana VA Health Care System encourages all Montanans and non-Veterans to be mindful of Veterans living with Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as we celebrate Independence Day.
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on June 25 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is hosting a renaming ceremony at the VA clinic in Butte on May 23. The clinic will officially be renamed the Charlie Dowd VA Clinic.
The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many nurses throughout the month of May beginning May 6 (National Nurses Day) with the launch of National Nurses Week.