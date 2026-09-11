Stories
Read about what's happening in our Montana VA health care community.
The Montana VA is proud to announce the appointment of the new executive director for the Montana VA Health Care System.
Montana Veterans rank trust in Montana VA Health Care System at 89.6 percent.
Do you know how to access your VA health care on federal holidays?
The VHA Office of Research and Development (ORD) recently provided conditional approval to the Montana VA Health Care System to initiate a Human Subjects Research program.
The Montana VA Health Care System will honor its many nurses throughout the month of May in recognition of National Nurses Month.
The Montana VA Health Care System will recognize its many volunteers from April 21 to April 27 as part of National Volunteers Week.
Discover how U.S. Army Veteran John Lawton overcame an overactive bladder with the help of a skilled doctor and the Joseph Medicine Crow VA Clinic.
Veterans are invited to join Montana VA virtually to discuss updates on policies, programs and services from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 21 at a Virtual Veterans Town Hall.
Beginning today, all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
Fueled by her military experience, Janie Hall became a peer support specialist with Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to help guide fellow Veterans toward improved mental health.