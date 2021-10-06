Work with us
At the Montana VA Healthcare System, you can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans while you pursue your career or volunteer your time.
Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at Montana VA Health Care System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at Montana VA Healthcare System.
Learn more about our jobs and careers
Montana VA health care is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, where we respect the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of our Veterans. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 406-447-7867
Internships and fellowships
Let us help you complete your training at Montana VA Healthcare System through our psychology internship.
Visit our Internships and Fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.
Volunteer or donate
Give the special gift of your time, money, or belongings to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. As one of our volunteers or donors, you can help us provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.
Learn more about volunteering and donating
Doing business with Montana health care
Montana VA Healthcare System is part of the Rocky Mountain Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19). If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with us, please download our fact sheet to get a better sense of who we serve and our organizational needs.
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Services
3687 Veterans Drive
Building 141
First floor
Fort Harrison, MT 59636
406-447-7933