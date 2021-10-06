Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Montana VA Health Care System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at Montana VA Healthcare System.

Montana VA health care is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Fort Harrison VA Medical Center, where we respect the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of our Veterans. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 406-447-7867

Internships and fellowships

Let us help you complete your training at Montana VA Healthcare System through our psychology internship.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of your time, money, or belongings to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. As one of our volunteers or donors, you can help us provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.

Doing business with Montana health care

Montana VA Healthcare System is part of the Rocky Mountain Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19). If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with us, please download our fact sheet to get a better sense of who we serve and our organizational needs.

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Human Resources Management Services

3687 Veterans Drive

Building 141

First floor

Fort Harrison, MT 59636

406-447-7933