Work with us

The Montana VA Health Care System is part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 5 (VISN 5) which includes facilities in Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, and Washington.

The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is a Joint Commission accredited, level two complexity facility serving Veterans across Montana; the largest catchment area in the lower 48 states (about 147,000 square miles) and operates on a budget of over $612 million. MTVAHCS has approximately 47,300 enrolled Veterans and has capacity to provide services to the estimated 65,000 eligible Veterans in Montana. MTVAHCS has 21 sites of care statewide including: a Medical Center at Fort Harrison, a Health Care Center (HCC) in Billings, 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics (Bozeman, Butte, Browning, Cut Bank, Glasgow, Glendive, Great Falls, Hamilton, Havre, Kalispell, Lewistown, Miles City, Missoula), a Primary Telehealth Outpatient Clinic in Plentywood, a 14-bed Community Living Center in Miles City, a nationally accredited Sleep Disorders Center in Helena, and ATLAS telehealth sites in Eureka, Bozeman and Missoula.

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has 29 authorized/18 operational acute care medical/surgical beds; which includes six Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds offering a broad range of acute, chronic, and specialized inpatient and outpatient services for Veterans. Fort Harrison operates a 24-bed residential rehabilitation unit offering 2 tracks: the treatment of Veterans with PTSD and the treatment of Veterans with substance abuse. Billings Health Care Center (HCC) provides Primary Care, Mental Health, Specialty Care services, as well as Dental, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging, and outpatient specialty procedures and surgical interventions for the largest metropolitan area in Montana and vast rural area of the eastern half of Montana. Billings’ secondary service area includes northern Wyoming. Telehealth services are available at all sites of care.

Montana VA health care is hiring!

Now is an exciting time to join the Montana VA health care team! As a part of our team, you will support the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of our Veterans. You can build your career with us at the Montana VA Healthcare System! You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, enjoy a balanced lifestyle, and serve the greatest patients on Earth!

We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans. We are currently hiring nurses, doctors, medical support administrators, and many more. To learn more about career opportunities, visit us online at https://www.va.gov/montana-health-care/work-with-us/jobs-and-careers/