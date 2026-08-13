PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Isaac Marshall

Isaac Marshall

Email: Isaac.Marshall1@va.gov

Hometown: Helena, MT

Pharmacy School: University of Montana

Why did you choose to complete your residency at the Montana VA Health Care System?

The VA residency program at Fort Harrison was appealing to me because of the wide range and depth of learning experiences that the site offers. Completing a residency in the VA system provides the opportunity to gain experience in a setting where pharmacists have a uniquely large degree of professional independence. This creates an environment that I feel will provide me with a skillset that will allow me to confidently take my career in any direction that I choose upon completion of my PGY-1 year. This asset of the program in combination with the fulfillment and enjoyment that comes from working with the veteran patient population make for a program that I felt would be extremely worthwhile and enjoyable.

What are your professional interests and goals?

A primary goal that I have for this year is to ensure that I gain experience with as many different areas of pharmacy practice as possible. Completing a residency is an excellent time to develop well-rounded expertise that is translatable to a variety of potential settings in the pharmacy field and it is my hope to take advantage of the array of different learning opportunities that Montana VA has to offer. Doing so will guarantee that completing this residency program will open as many doors as possible and will be a substantial driving force for me through this year.

What is your favorite thing about living in Helena?

Helena’s location and geography make it a fantastic place to live. Living in Helena provides easy access to the best activities and events in Montana, offering close opportunities for outdoors activities or an easy drive to other cities such as Missoula or Bozeman for a larger concert or sporting event. I really enjoy both of these different types of activities which makes Helena an ideal town for me. Its smaller size compared to some of these other cities in the state allows for a community that feels very warm and connected, making for a town with plenty of things to do that also maintains the feel of a small and peaceful place to live.

Kami McLean

Kami McLean

Email: kami.mclean@va.gov

Hometown: Helena, MT

Pharmacy School: University of Montana

Why did you choose to complete your residency at the Montana VA Health Care System?

My goal since starting pharmacy school has been to practice within the VA Health Care System. I have a strong personal connection to Montana VA, as my aunt worked here as a nurse until her retirement, my cousin currently works here as a physical therapist and my grandma volunteers at the VA each week. Through my family’s experiences, I have always heard positive things about the VA and the impact it has on both its patients and employees which made Fort Harrison a place where I knew I wanted to build my career.

Beyond that personal connection, I was drawn to Montana VA because of its commitment to developing independent and well-rounded clinical pharmacists. The residency program provides residents with opportunities to practice independently, develop their clinical judgment and work closely with patients and other healthcare teams. I value the program’s emphasis on putting the patient first while also challenging residents to grow professionally.

What are your professional interests and goals?

My professional goal is to become a well-rounded clinical pharmacist and continue developing my clinical skills across a variety of practice settings. At this point in my career, I am interested in gaining experience in as many areas of pharmacy as possible so that I can identify where my interests and strengths align best.

I have a particular interest in anticoagulation, ambulatory care, and inpatient pharmacy. Throughout my pharmacy education and clinical experiences, I have found that I genuinely enjoy working with patients and collaborating with the healthcare team regardless of the practice setting. I hope to continue my career as a clinical pharmacist within the VA Health Care System.

What is your favorite thing about living in Helena, Montana?

My favorite part of living in Helena is having my family and friends nearby while also being able to enjoy everything the community and surrounding area have to offer. I especially enjoy spending time outdoors, whether that is taking my dog, Kyle, on daily hikes, floating the Missouri River, or boating on one of the many nearby lakes.

I also enjoy being involved in the local community outside of work. When I am not outdoors, I spend time at The Revival, a local barre and spin studio, where I help at the front desk and take classes whenever I can. Helena has provided me with a great balance of community, family and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.