PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program

Ian FitzGerald

ian.fitzgerald2@va.gov

Hometown: Helena, Montana

Pharmacy school: University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy

Why did you choose to complete your residency at the Montana VA Health Care System?

I was fortunate to spend time in the Montana VA Health Care System as a fourth-year pharmacy student and really enjoyed the preceptors, facility, and overall drive to provide top-notch healthcare to our nation's Veterans. I got to see firsthand how valued the residents are by all of the preceptors and how hard all of the staff work to ensure that each resident gets a customized, genuine experience that is tailored to their individual interests.

What are your professional interests and goals?

I am most interested in pursuing pharmacy informatics and hope to assist the VA as it transitions to their new EHR, Cerner. I also have interests in mental health and administrative pharmacy.

What is your favorite thing about living in Helena?

Having grown up in Helena, I have really come to appreciate the communal feel of the town. It has a true small-town Montana feel while still offering the amenities of a larger city. Outdoor activities are a stone's throw away from any part of Helena and there are endless areas to explore using the expansive trail systems that surround the valley. I have been extremely fortunate to have grown up here and am looking forward to another great year as a resident.

Zach Haskins

zachary.haskins1@va.gov

Hometown: Whitewater, Wisconsin

Pharmacy school: Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy

Why did you choose to complete your residency at the Montana VA Health Care System?

I was really drawn to the variety of rotation opportunities and flexibility to shape my learning experience based upon my interests that the program provides. After meeting the program’s preceptors and RPD during my interview and learning how much they genuinely care about each resident’s learning experience, I knew it was the place for me. Lastly, but certainly not least, I also love that I am able to have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of our nation’s Veterans.

What are your professional interests and goals?

I have a strong interest in mental health and hope to specialize as a mental health pharmacist. I also enjoy teaching and would like to precept students in the future.

What is your favorite thing about living in Helena?

Coming from Wisconsin where mountains don’t exist and hiking choices are limited, I’ve really taken advantage of the incredible trail system that Helena has to offer. Another thing I enjoy is that Helena just has a certain feel about it that can’t really be put into words, little intricacies that are difficult to name but if you live here, you know what I mean, and that’s part of what makes Helena the charming city it is.