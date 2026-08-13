PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is a one-year training program that begins on or near July 1 and continues through the end of June the following year. During this year of training, residents will gain practical experience and knowledge which will enable them to become confident and competent practitioners.
Pharmacy residents are expected to be integral members of Pharmacy Service, participating in patient care, departmental and facility committees, and aiding in the development of policies and processes with the goal of improving the medication use process. Residents also play an active role in the education of Veterans, staff, and pharmacy students.
Residents will receive training in a variety of inpatient and outpatient settings, with an emphasis on care provided in the ambulatory setting. Successful completion of the PGY1 Pharmacy Residency program at the Montana VA will prepare the resident for a position as a clinical pharmacy specialist in an ambulatory setting.
Program learning opportunities
Required
- Orientation (4 weeks)
- Inpatient (4 weeks)
- Outpatient (4 weeks)
- Behavioral Health – Inpatient and Outpatient (6 weeks)
- Internal Medicine (6 weeks)
- Anticoagulation Management (6 weeks)
- Primary Care (PACT) (6 weeks/longitudinal)
- Practice Management (longitudinal)
- Project (longitudinal)
- Staffing (One weekend per month - two 8-hour shifts) *
*Dual appointment may be offered for resident staffing requirement
Elective
At the Montana VA Health Care System, we aim to tailor the resident’s learning experience to their personal and professional goals. A wide variety of elective learning opportunities are offered with this in mind. The program also offers the flexibility to create new learning opportunities based on the resident’s interests. Current elective rotations are as follows:
- Antimicrobial Stewardship (6 weeks)
- Formulary Management/Informatics (6 weeks)
- Home Based Primary Care (6 weeks)
- Oncology (6 weeks)
- Pain Management (6 weeks)
- Primary Care (PACT) II (6 weeks)
- Teaching Certificate (Longitudinal)
Application process
Applicants to the Montana VA PGY1 Residency program must meet the following general requirements at the time of entry into the program:
- Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an ACPE-accredited School of Pharmacy
- Active pharmacist license OR eligibility in U.S state
- U.S. citizenship
- Minimum 3.0 GPA or a minimum of 3 years’ experience in pharmacy practice
The Montana VA PGY1 Residency program participates in the ASHP National Residency Matching Program and will comply with all rules associated with this program. Residents applying must also adhere to the rules of the resident matching program. Application materials must be submitted through PhORCAS/WebAdmit, and include:
- A letter of interest
- Curriculum vitae
- Official pharmacy school transcripts
- Three professional letters of recommendation
Members of the Residency Advisory Committee (RAC) will screen all application materials and will invite the most qualified applicants to an on-site or virtual interview. The interview will be performance-based and conducted by several members of the RAC. Application materials, results of the interview and program alignment with the applicant’s goals and objectives will be considered in the final ranking of applicants submitted to the Matching Program.
The application deadline for the 2027-2028 academic year is January 1, 2027.
Meet our residents:
Isaac Marshall
Isaac Marshall
Email: Isaac.Marshall1@va.gov
Hometown: Helena, MT
Pharmacy School: University of Montana
Why did you choose to complete your residency at the Montana VA Health Care System?
The VA residency program at Fort Harrison was appealing to me because of the wide range and depth of learning experiences that the site offers. Completing a residency in the VA system provides the opportunity to gain experience in a setting where pharmacists have a uniquely large degree of professional independence. This creates an environment that I feel will provide me with a skillset that will allow me to confidently take my career in any direction that I choose upon completion of my PGY-1 year. This asset of the program in combination with the fulfillment and enjoyment that comes from working with the veteran patient population make for a program that I felt would be extremely worthwhile and enjoyable.
What are your professional interests and goals?
A primary goal that I have for this year is to ensure that I gain experience with as many different areas of pharmacy practice as possible. Completing a residency is an excellent time to develop well-rounded expertise that is translatable to a variety of potential settings in the pharmacy field and it is my hope to take advantage of the array of different learning opportunities that Montana VA has to offer. Doing so will guarantee that completing this residency program will open as many doors as possible and will be a substantial driving force for me through this year.
What is your favorite thing about living in Helena?
Helena’s location and geography make it a fantastic place to live. Living in Helena provides easy access to the best activities and events in Montana, offering close opportunities for outdoors activities or an easy drive to other cities such as Missoula or Bozeman for a larger concert or sporting event. I really enjoy both of these different types of activities which makes Helena an ideal town for me. Its smaller size compared to some of these other cities in the state allows for a community that feels very warm and connected, making for a town with plenty of things to do that also maintains the feel of a small and peaceful place to live.
Kami McLean
Kami McLean
Email: kami.mclean@va.gov
Hometown: Helena, MT
Pharmacy School: University of Montana
Why did you choose to complete your residency at the Montana VA Health Care System?
My goal since starting pharmacy school has been to practice within the VA Health Care System. I have a strong personal connection to Montana VA, as my aunt worked here as a nurse until her retirement, my cousin currently works here as a physical therapist and my grandma volunteers at the VA each week. Through my family’s experiences, I have always heard positive things about the VA and the impact it has on both its patients and employees which made Fort Harrison a place where I knew I wanted to build my career.
Beyond that personal connection, I was drawn to Montana VA because of its commitment to developing independent and well-rounded clinical pharmacists. The residency program provides residents with opportunities to practice independently, develop their clinical judgment and work closely with patients and other healthcare teams. I value the program’s emphasis on putting the patient first while also challenging residents to grow professionally.
What are your professional interests and goals?
My professional goal is to become a well-rounded clinical pharmacist and continue developing my clinical skills across a variety of practice settings. At this point in my career, I am interested in gaining experience in as many areas of pharmacy as possible so that I can identify where my interests and strengths align best.
I have a particular interest in anticoagulation, ambulatory care, and inpatient pharmacy. Throughout my pharmacy education and clinical experiences, I have found that I genuinely enjoy working with patients and collaborating with the healthcare team regardless of the practice setting. I hope to continue my career as a clinical pharmacist within the VA Health Care System.
What is your favorite thing about living in Helena, Montana?
My favorite part of living in Helena is having my family and friends nearby while also being able to enjoy everything the community and surrounding area have to offer. I especially enjoy spending time outdoors, whether that is taking my dog, Kyle, on daily hikes, floating the Missouri River, or boating on one of the many nearby lakes.
I also enjoy being involved in the local community outside of work. When I am not outdoors, I spend time at The Revival, a local barre and spin studio, where I help at the front desk and take classes whenever I can. Helena has provided me with a great balance of community, family and opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
About VA Montana Health Care System
Montana VA Health Care System serves approximately 38,000 of the 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana. Montana VA Health Care System has 17 sites of care statewide including: a VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison, a Health Care Center in Billings, 14 Community Based Outpatient Clinics, a Primary Care Telehealth Outreach Clinic, a 20-bed Community Living Center in Miles City, and a Sleep Disorders Center. Fort Harrison VAMC has 29 authorized/18 operational acute care medical/surgical beds (including six ICU) offering a broad range of acute, chronic, and specialized inpatient and outpatient services. Fort Harrison operates a 24-bed residential rehabilitation unit for PTSD and Substance Abuse treatment.
Pharmacy Service operates two main dispensing pharmacies at the Fort Harrison and Billings sites, providing more than 766,00 prescriptions to 31,000 unique Veterans in fiscal year 2020. Clinical staff pharmacists rotate through inpatient and outpatient settings at Fort Harrison, with designated clinical pharmacists supporting inpatient programs, formulary management, computer applications, and quality assurance activities. Clinical pharmacist practitioners supporting primary care, home-based primary care, anticoagulation, pain management, and behavioral health programs operate under an approved scope of practice that includes medication prescriptive authority and the ability to order labs and other testing to monitor medication therapy.
The Montana VA PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP), with initial accreditation received on Sept. 17, 2017.
Contacts
Airlynn Taylor, PharmD
Residency Program Director
Email: airlynn.taylor@va.gov
CJ Ludwig, PharmD, BCPS, CACP
Residency Program Coordinator
Email: Christopher.Ludwig@va.gov
Haley Meredith, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Email: haley.meredith@va.gov
Jenna Schabacker, PharmD
PGY1 Pharmacy Resident
Email: jenna.schabacker@va.gov