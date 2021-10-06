Jobs and careers

Apply for a job with Montana VA health care

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or seeking Veterans’ preference.

Montana VA health care is hiring!

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Montana VA health care, where we support the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of our Veterans. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 406-447-7867.

Explore VA careers

Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs by entering locations or keywords.

Check out USAJOBS to see current openings in Montana VA Healthcare System.

Apply for a job through Veterans Recruitment Appointment

Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) provides a special hiring path for eligible Veterans. This job preference means you can be hired faster than if you applied through the federal competitive employment process. You can apply for an unlimited number of unadvertised jobs with salary levels up to a GS-11.

How to apply

You can apply if you:

Served during a war or have a campaign badge or

Are a disabled Veteran or

Have an Armed Forces Service Medal or Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and

Received an honorable or general discharge within the last 3 years

What to include

Your resume

A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork

SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability

VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability

Send your resume and required forms to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Human Resources Department.



Learn more about non-competitive special hiring programs for Veterans

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

Human Resources Management Services

3687 Veterans Drive

Building 141

Fort Harrison, MT 59636

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., MT

Phone: 406-447-7933