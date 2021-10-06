Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the Montana VA Healthcare System! You’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job with Montana VA health care
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings, and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms needed if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or seeking Veterans’ preference.
Montana VA health care is hiring!
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Montana VA health care, where we support the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of our Veterans. For more information, please call our nurse recruiter at 406-447-7867.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs by entering locations or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current openings in Montana VA Healthcare System.
Apply for a job through Veterans Recruitment Appointment
Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) provides a special hiring path for eligible Veterans. This job preference means you can be hired faster than if you applied through the federal competitive employment process. You can apply for an unlimited number of unadvertised jobs with salary levels up to a GS-11.
How to apply
You can apply if you:
- Served during a war or have a campaign badge or
- Are a disabled Veteran or
- Have an Armed Forces Service Medal or Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and
- Received an honorable or general discharge within the last 3 years
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability
Send your resume and required forms to the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center Human Resources Department.
Learn more about non-competitive special hiring programs for Veterans
Contact us
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
Human Resources Management Services
3687 Veterans Drive
Building 141
Fort Harrison, MT 59636
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., MT
Phone: 406-447-7933
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)