Volunteer or Donate
Montana VA Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and help make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Whatever your interests, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has volunteer opportunities for you in administrative support and patient care. If you’re interested in volunteering, we’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities.
Volunteer benefits
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free parking
- Free annual tuberculosis test and flu shot
- Educational opportunities, like CPR training
- Free canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours
Volunteers must register with the VA Voluntary Services Office and pass a required background check and health screening. To become a volunteer, contact us at:
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
VA Voluntary Services
3687 Veterans Drive
Administration building 141
Fort Harrison, MT 59636
Phone: 406-447-7406
Make a donation
Donations from people like you help us provide more services to Veterans. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account. Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
Make a donation online
We use cash donations to buy items such as:
- Personal hygiene products
- Refreshment supplies
- Cable television
- Supplies and tickets for recreational activities
To donate by mail, send a check payable to "Montana VA Healthcare System" to:
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
VA Voluntary Services
3687 Veterans Drive
Administration building 141
Fort Harrison, MT 59636
The Montana VA Health Care System depends on the generous support of individuals, organizations, businesses and corporations to carry out its mission: To improve the health and well-being of the Veterans we are honored to serve. This can be your opportunity to say thank you to the many Veteran patients of the US Armed Forces who are cared for every day in our VA Medical Center, Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC), Community Living Center and Vet Centers. In accordance with 38 U.S.C. 8301, VA is authorized to accept donations or gifts for the benefit of patients. Donations to Montana VA Health Care System are tax deductible.
Some people prefer to give money, while others prefer to donate items needed by our Veterans. We appreciate all forms of generosity.
Visit our online Wishlist here! (Any items purchase through our Wishlist will automatically be shipped to Montana VA Voluntary Services. At which time, we will distribute these items to Veterans in need.)
Contact us
To schedule a time to drop off your donation or to volunteer, please contact Voluntary Service at:
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
VA Voluntary Services
3687 Veterans Drive
Administration building 141
Fort Harrison, MT 59636
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., MT
Phone: 406-447-7406