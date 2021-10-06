Volunteer or Donate

Become a volunteer

Join our volunteer team and help make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Whatever your interests, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center has volunteer opportunities for you in administrative support and patient care. If you’re interested in volunteering, we’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities.

Volunteer benefits

In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:

Free parking

Free annual tuberculosis test and flu shot

Educational opportunities, like CPR training

Free canteen meals during shifts of 4 or more hours

Volunteers must register with the VA Voluntary Services Office and pass a required background check and health screening. To become a volunteer, contact us at:

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center

VA Voluntary Services

3687 Veterans Drive

Administration building 141

Fort Harrison, MT 59636

Phone: 406-447-7406