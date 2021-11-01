 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Montgomery Vet Center

Address

4405 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36109

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
2 blocks from Publix and Restaurants

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Montgomery Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Montgomery Vet Center - Troy

Located at

Troy University Campus
321 Veterans Memorial Dr
Room 122
Troy, AL 36082

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Troy for Troops Center located inside the Trojan Center.

Vet Centers in other areas

