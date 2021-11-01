Locations

If you can’t make it to our Morgantown Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Morgantown Vet Center - Bruceton Mills, WV Located at Federal Correctional Institution - Hazelton 1640 Sky View Drive Bruceton Mills, WV 26525 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Buckhannon, WV Located at American Legion Frank B. Bartlett Post 7 16 S. Kanawha Street Buckhannon, WV 26201 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Clarksburg, WV Located at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center 1 Medical Center Drive 4th Floor - Mental Health Clarksburg, WV 26301 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Elkins, WV Located at American Legion Captain Hoddie W. Daniels Post 29 326 Railroad Avenue Elkins, WV 26241 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - McHenry, MD Located at Garrett College 687 Mosser Road McHenry, MD 21541 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Morgantown, WV Located at Federal Correctional Institution - Morgantown, WV 446 Greenbag Road Route 857 Morgantown, WV 26501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Sutton, WV Located at Braxton County Senior Citizens Center 23 Senior Center Drive Sutton, WV 26601 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Uniontown American Legion Located at American Legion Lafayette Post 51 508 E. Main Street US Route 40 Business National Pike Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

Morgantown Vet Center - Uniontown VFW Located at Veterans of Foreign Wars Curry Dyson Post 3514 323 E. Main Street US Route 40 Business Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions on Google Maps Phone 304-291-4303

