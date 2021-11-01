 Skip to Content

Locations

Main location

Morgantown Vet Center

Address

34 Commerce Drive
Suite 101
Morgantown, WV 26501

Phone

Morgantown Vet Center main entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Morgantown Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Morgantown Vet Center - Bruceton Mills, WV

Located at

Federal Correctional Institution - Hazelton
1640 Sky View Drive
Bruceton Mills, WV 26525

Phone

FCI Hazelton

Morgantown Vet Center - Buckhannon, WV

Located at

American Legion Frank B. Bartlett Post 7
16 S. Kanawha Street
Buckhannon, WV 26201

Phone

American Legion Post 7

Morgantown Vet Center - Clarksburg, WV

Located at

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive
4th Floor - Mental Health
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Phone

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

Morgantown Vet Center - Elkins, WV

Located at

American Legion Captain Hoddie W. Daniels Post 29
326 Railroad Avenue
Elkins, WV 26241

Phone

American Legion Post 29

Morgantown Vet Center - McHenry, MD

Located at

Garrett College
687 Mosser Road
McHenry, MD 21541

Phone

Morgantown Vet Center - Morgantown, WV

Located at

Federal Correctional Institution - Morgantown, WV
446 Greenbag Road
Route 857
Morgantown, WV 26501

Phone

FCI Morgantown

Morgantown Vet Center - Sutton, WV

Located at

Braxton County Senior Citizens Center
23 Senior Center Drive
Sutton, WV 26601

Phone

Morgantown Vet Center - Uniontown American Legion

Located at

American Legion Lafayette Post 51
508 E. Main Street
US Route 40 Business National Pike
Uniontown, PA 15401

Phone

Morgantown Vet Center - Uniontown VFW

Located at

Veterans of Foreign Wars Curry Dyson Post 3514
323 E. Main Street
US Route 40 Business
Uniontown, PA 15401

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.