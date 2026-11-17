VA Mountain Home health care
Mountain Home Shuttle Service: Transportation between designated parking lots and building entrances. Available Monday-Friday, 6:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, note the lot’s alpha-numeric designation and call (423) 926-1171, Ext. 7809 for pickup.
Locations
Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way
Mountain Home, TN 37684
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Manage your health online
Other services at VA Mountain Home health care
Stories
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) has become a pioneer within the Veterans Health Administration by becoming only the second VA Medical Center to perform complex atrial fibrillation ablations without an on-site Cardiothoracic Surgery unit.
John Semich has lived a life shaped by service long before anyone called him a “firefighter”.
Events
This group class is offered most Tuesday mornings at Mountain Home. Ask your primary care provider for a referral to the diabetes team!
When
Tue. Nov 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where
Building 160, Second Floor, Room N234