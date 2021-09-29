About VA Mountain Home health care

The VA Mountain Home Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 15 locations serving a 41-county area of northeastern Tennessee, western Virginia, and southern Kentucky. Facilities include our James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and 14 community-based outpatient clinics in Knoxville, Rogersville, Morristown, Sevierville, LaFollette, Mountain City, and Johnson City, Tennessee; and Norton, Bristol, Jonesville, Marion, and Vansant, Virginia. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Mountain Home health services page.

The VA Mountain Home Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA MidSouth Health Care Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 9 (VISN 9), which includes medical centers and clinics in Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana, and Virginia.

Learn more about VISN 9

Research and development

At James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Auditory and vestibular dysfunction

Biomedical research

Clinical and cooperative studies

Health services research

Rehabilitation research

Teaching and learning

Our James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We maintain affiliations with:

James H. Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University

East Tennessee State University Gatton College of Pharmacy

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Since 1903, James H. Quillen VA Medical Center has been improving the health of Veterans.

Our health care services are available to more than 170,000 Veterans in a 41-county area of northeastern Tennessee, western Virginia, and southern Kentucky.

Our medical center provides 114 hospital beds, a 120-bed community living center, and a 170-bed domiciliary that offers various treatments as well as shelter for Veterans who are homeless.

Our main campus is named for James H. Quillen, who was a Navy lieutenant in World War II. Quillen was elected to 4 terms in the Tennessee legislature before serving Tennessee’s First Congressional District for 34 years.

Our outpatient clinic in Knoxville is named for William C. Tallent, a Knoxville native who was a twice-escaped prisoner of war in World War II. He was awarded 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. After the war, he was known as a tireless public servant who assumed leadership roles in military service organizations throughout his life.

Our outpatient clinic in Sevierville is named for Army Spc. Dannie A. Carr, a native of Sevierville who was killed in combat in 1969 in South Vietnam. He was 22.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

The VA Mountain Home Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

