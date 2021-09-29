Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 423-926-1171, ext. 2987.

Nondenominational Chapel

James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Ground floor

Map of Mountain Home campus

Hours: Coming soon!

Services

Coming soon!