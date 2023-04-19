DEA National Drug Take-Back Day

Disposing of potentially dangerous prescription drugs is an easy way to protect our nation's homes and communities. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Safely dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center!

Where? JHQVAMC Emergency Room Entrance

When? April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.