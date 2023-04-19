DEA National Drug Take-Back Day
When:
Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 204, Emergency Department Entrance
Cost:
Free
Disposing of potentially dangerous prescription drugs is an easy way to protect our nation's homes and communities. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Safely dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center!
