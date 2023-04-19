Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

DEA National Drug Take-Back Day

DEA National take-back day event date and time

When:

Sat. Apr 22, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

James H. Quillen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 204, Emergency Department Entrance

Cost:

Free

Disposing of potentially dangerous prescription drugs is an easy way to protect our nation's homes and communities. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Safely dispose of unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medications at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center!

Where? JHQVAMC Emergency Room Entrance

When? April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

See more events

Last updated: