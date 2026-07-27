Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Mountain Home health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Wilma Davenport LCSW
Homeless Program Coordinator
VA Mountain Home health care
Phone:
Email: Wilma.Davenport@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Mountain Home health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Mountain Home homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care