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Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Mountain Home health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Wilma Davenport LCSW

Homeless Program Coordinator

VA Mountain Home health care

Phone:

Email: Wilma.Davenport@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Mountain Home health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Mountain Home homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Mountain Home is a center for excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

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