Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Mountain Home health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Jerome Rhodes

Patient Advocate -Knoxville

VA Mountain Home health care

Phone: 865-670-2372

Email: Jerome.Rhodes@va.gov

Lonnie Hatton

Lead Patient Advocate

VA Montana health care

Phone: 423-979-3522

Email: Lonnie.Hatton@va.gov

Ross Campbell

Patient Advocate- Mountain Home

VA Mountain Home health care

Phone: 423-979-3522

Email: Ross.Campbell@va.gov

Michael Lawson

Patient Advocate- Mountain Home

VA Mountain Home health care

Phone: 423-979-3522

Email: Michael.Lawson4@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Mountain Home health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
