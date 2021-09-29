Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Mountain Home health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jerome Rhodes
Patient Advocate -Knoxville
VA Mountain Home health care
Phone: 865-670-2372
Email: Jerome.Rhodes@va.gov
Lonnie Hatton
Lead Patient Advocate
VA Montana health care
Phone: 423-979-3522
Email: Lonnie.Hatton@va.gov
Ross Campbell
Patient Advocate- Mountain Home
VA Mountain Home health care
Phone: 423-979-3522
Email: Ross.Campbell@va.gov
Michael Lawson
Patient Advocate- Mountain Home
VA Mountain Home health care
Phone: 423-979-3522
Email: Michael.Lawson4@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Mountain Home health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights